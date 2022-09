La imperdible entrevista de Higuaín con una periodista en Inter Miami: "Gracias por fingir..."

My first ever LIVE interview in Spanish….. and by Spanish I mean Spanglish uD83DuDE02

Thank you to Gonzalo Higuain for pretending to understand what I was saying. uD83DuDE0EuD83DuDE02

3 points and THE HUNT TO THE PLAYOFF CONTINUES!! @InterMiamiCF uD83DuDC95?? pic.twitter.com/WMpNzfECVa