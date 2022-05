El pícaro tuit de Tony Kroos sobre la estatua al Kun Agüero en Manchester City

? uD835uDDE7uD835uDDDCuD835uDDE0uD835uDDD8 uD835uDDDFuD835uDDD4uD835uDDE3uD835uDDE6uD835uDDD8 uD83CuDFA5



From delivery to the unveiling, our cameras were in place throughout as @aguerosergiokun's statue was revealed uD83CuDF1F#ManCity pic.twitter.com/1VF8QOzZgb