Estados Unidos: cuántos jugadores de la MLS estarán en Qatar 2022

A record 36 @MLS and @MLSNEXTPRO players have been named to @FIFAWorldCup rosters and will represent 11 different countries in competition.



Leading the way is @CanadaSoccerEN uD83CuDDE8uD83CuDDE6 with 11 players, followed by @USMNT uD83CuDDFAuD83CuDDF8 with 9 and @LaTri uD83CuDDEAuD83CuDDE8 with 4 players. pic.twitter.com/i7VVah8j0t