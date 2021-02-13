Seis Naciones: Inglaterra se recuperó y venció a Italia
Seis Naciones: Inglaterra se recuperó y venció a Italia

El conjunto de la Rosa, que había caído en el debut, se impuso ante Italia por 41-18.

