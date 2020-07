Barcelona negocia a otra figura y Messi se queda sin otro compañero

View this post on Instagram

End of season giveaway ud83eudd19ud83cudffe ufeff ufeffIu2019m giving away my signed shirt to thank you for welcoming me into your club and show me amazing support since the first day I came to @fcbarcelona ud83dudd35ud83dudd34 ufeff ufeffTo win, tag the biggest @fcbarcelona fan in the comments. ufeff ufeffI will pick a winner next week. Best of luck Culers ud83eudd19ud83cudffe