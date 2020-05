El inesperado regalo para Vanessa: un sobre secreto de Kobe

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi u2764ufe0fI waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.u2764ufe0fThe irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. u2764ufe0fu2764ufe0fu2764ufe0fu2764ufe0fu2764ufe0fu2764ufe0f#MyBirthdayWish