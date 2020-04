En tiempo de coronavirus, la "enfermera fitness" te para el corazón

View this post on Instagram

PLEASE READ u0026amp; THANK YOU ud83eudd70u203cufe0f Thank you to all the front line people out there helping us get through this pandemic. The nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, EMTs, Cops, Firefighters u0026amp; Lab Techsud83dude18 I still remember those long 12-14 hour night shifts at the hospital, the high patient acuity under u201cnormalu201d circumstances, sleeping at the hospital during blizzards u0026amp; just trying to get through the shift without a meal or a breakud83dude15 Nurses u0026amp; doctors are being overworked u0026amp; constantly risking exposure all while being told to be prepared to reuse protective equipment u0026amp; now by the CDC to be prepared to come into work with bandanas if and when they run out of protective equipmentud83dude31 (Just look at whatu2019s happening in Italy)ud83dude27 Iu2019m here in NV u0026amp; ready to head back to the hospital should I be called upon to assistu26d1 Also a huge thank you to the often forgotten janitors u0026amp; assistants that disinfect our hospital rooms. A huge thank you to all the people keeping our food supply chain moving u0026amp; stores stocked such as the truck drivers, postal u0026amp; warehouse workers u0026amp; delivery personnel. Without these guys I donu2019t know where we would be right nowud83eudd26ud83cudffcu200du2640ufe0f If you read this u0026amp; think someone deserves recognition during these times please TAG them along with job description. Iu2019d love to repost someone you think deserves recognition u0026amp; to share their stories to help shed light on some of our hard worker heroes who are working overtime, day u0026amp; night to fight this virus u0026amp; putting themselves at risk while doing so. Thank you all u0026amp; please stay safe, stay at home u0026amp; letu2019s all help one another in any way we can so we can get through this #coronavirus #pandemic as a community, country u0026amp; worldud83dude37